Vanuatu farmers prepare to export root crops to New Zealand

The Department of Industry, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries & Biosecurity and the People Infrastructure & Export Vanuatu have collaborated for the project.

Later this month the private enterprise is expected to export an estimate 15tons manioc and 15tons island taro.

The quantity will increase gradually based on organized production by farmers.

The inaugural exports will commence in 12 Nov to launch the National Export Development Programme and it will continue every month for the next 5years.

Farmers are being encouraged to contact PIEV to discuss production opportunities and supply.

Photo supplied