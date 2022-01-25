Vanuatu farmers receive coconut seeds

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development handed over the seeds under its National Coconut Replanting Programme.

The department said distribution started in October 2021 and the Assistant Agriculture Officers in TORBA are helping farmers to raise coconut seed nuts in nurseries before transplanting them in the fields.

“The AAO on Gaua Island, Daniel Neneth, is currently distributing seed nuts to interested farmers including the islands of Mere Lava and Merig.”

“This national activity of replanting coconuts aligns with the Vanuatu National Coconut Strategy 2016- 2025 that sets out a 10-year plan to promote Coconut production and improve productivity through new plantings and replanting of senile coconut groves to achieve 1 million coconut trees by 2025.”