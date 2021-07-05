Vanuatu female cadets excel at Royal Military College in Australia

Dorial Alick and Alvin Vira are Vanuatu’s first female cadets chosen to study at RMC Duntroon after graduating as new recruits in 2019.

They were selected after completing a challenging process conducted by VMF and the Australian Army in Port Vila.

“Whilst they miss their friends and family sometimes, they are very much enjoying the opportunity to learn professional skills in Australia,” the Vanuatu Police Force said.

VPF said the cadets have completed the first third of the course and an advanced English course.

Their training is sponsored under the Defence Cooperation Programme between Australia and Vanuatu.

The first ever graduate of Duntroom from Vanuatu was Lieutenant Colonel Kalshem Bongran.

She is currently the VMF Acting Commander.

Founded in 1912, RMC Duntroon trains Australian army officers in preparation for their appointment.