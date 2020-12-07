 

Vanuatu final year students in Fiji on repatriation flight

BY: Loop Pacific
13:45, December 7, 2020
Final year Vanuatu students studying at various educational institutions in Fiji are returning home on a repatriation flight today

The passengers include students of the University of the South Pacific, Fiji National University, Fulton Adventist University College, Uni Fiji as well as some Vanuatu citizens.

According to VBTC, the students are happy to be returning home after completing their studies despite Covid-19.

The repatriation flight is the second one organized by the Government.

The first flight was on 30 November, which took home 230 passengers.

Other students will remain and celebrate Christmas and New Year in Fiji as borders are still closed.

 

