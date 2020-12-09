Vanuatu final year USP students studying in Fiji return home

This was confirmed by the President of the Vanuatu Students Association, Glen Bule.

Bule said they are grateful that the students will get to spend this festive season with their families in Vanuatu.

The Student President also wished all families and friends of Vanuatu students studying in USP and in Fiji a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2021.

Close to 230 Vanuatu citizens have been part of the government’s repatriation flights from Fiji in the first and second repatriation flights for 2020.

The government’s repatriation flight phase two ended Tuesday.