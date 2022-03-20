Vanuatu Football seeks assistance to waive disciplinary sanctions

"Vanuatu's next match day is in the next two days, and VFF do not have sufficient time to replace the players and officials ... The current circumstances are beyond their control," the country's governing body said in a statement.

Under the Ministry of Public Health regulations for the State of Qatar Healthcare Protocol, the positive cases must isolate for a minimum period of seven days, reports RNZ Pacific.

As a result of the vast majority of the squad testing positive to Covid-19, Vanuatu have informed FIFA of their withdrawal from the tournament underway in Doha, Qatar.

FIFA has forwarded the relevant details to its Disciplinary Committee. Until further notice, Vanuatu’s FIFA World Cup™ qualification matches are deemed to be abandoned a statement from Oceania Football Confederation said.

Photo: OFC Media Caption: Vanuatu train in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup Oceania qualifiers.