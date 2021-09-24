Vanuatu forestry department to conduct inventory of Malekula and Santo Forests | Loop Vanuatu

Preparatory work for the survey of mangrove forests of Malekula and approximately 17 forest clusters in the rugged interior of Santo is underway.

The Monitoring Reporting and Verification/Remote Sensing Unit of the Department of Forestry (DOF) is revising inventory methodologies to cater for mangroves.

A second team is engaging in consultations with key communities and resource owners of Santo, to allow access to a handful of forest areas that are or may be the subject of resource disputes.

Director of Forests, Rexon Viranamaga, with the assistance of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Santo Rural, Gaeton Pikioune, have helped with consultations for communities who hold rights to the interior of Santo.

Successful meetings were held in Big Bay and South Santo last week.

“DoF is mandated with the management of Vanuatu’s third largest resource, therefore it is imperative that the inventory is encompassing of all forested areas so that we are able to deliver for the socioeconomic wellbeing of our people and our environment as well contribute to an enhancement of our regional and international obligations, through DoF’s various functions,” Director Viranamaga said.

“We are grateful to MP Pikioune without whom our mission would not have been a success. Conversing in both Bislama and Big Bay dialect, he conveyed all the key NFI and REDD+ messages to enlighten and solicit approval from the communities.

“It’s really a win-win situation for DoF and the national REDD+ process, given that we have been granted access to the remaining forest clusters in Santo and strategically, we have gained another REDD+ champion at the political level”.

Queries regarding the current COVID-19 situation were raised by the communities during the consultations and Pikioune was there to respond.

Pikioune encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated for everyone’s protection and also ensure their continued custodianship of Santo’s forests.

The NFI programme is a key component of the Vanuatu REDD+ Project, an initiative funded and administered by the World Bank through its Forest Carbon Partnership Facility.

REDD+ Project implementation is led by DOF and supported by a multi sector REDD+ Technical Committee and a diverse National Platform of local CSOs including VANGO, Vanuatu’s umbrella body for all NGOs.

Photo supplied Caption: National Forest Inventory team on Bigbay area, Santo