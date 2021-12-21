Vanuatu frontline health workers receive certificates of appreciation

Speaking at a ceremony of appreciation for the health professionals, the Acting Deputy Prime Minister, Willie Daniel said it is a special day of recognition to all of you, for your service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We may have some weaknesses, and shortfalls but the minimal care offered is something not to be neglected, '' he said.

Daniel said despite the challenges, the health front line workers have been able to sustain and maintain professionalism.

Minister of Health, Silas Bule also praised the hard-working doctors and health workers for their sacrifice when handling the Covid-19 border cases at the quarantine sites and isolation ward.

He stated that despite many challenges faced by the Government, people, and especially the unforeseen circumstances, “people are watching the game is not over.”

The Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Simil Johnson, also thanked the Vila Central Hospital staff and wished them a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2022.

The ceremony ended with handing over certificates of appreciation to all the health frontline workers in Port Vila.

Photo supplied Caption: PSC Chairman, Simil Johnson hands over a certificate of appreciation to a health worker.