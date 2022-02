Prime Minister Bob Loughman confirmed the case in an announcement this morning.

Loughman said there are no community transmission cases.

Domestic air and sea travel out of Efate is now permited.

The temporary restriction was lifted at 6pm yesterday according to Loughman.

Temporary rstrictions remain on international air and sea travel into the country.

Photo Vanuatu Government screenshot Caption: PM Bob Loughman issues a statement on Covid-19 .