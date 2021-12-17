Vanuatu gains seat on Maritime Council

The country was elected during the Council's 32nd Assembly as a Category C member with 19 other countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, RNZ Pacific's Vanuatu correspondent said.

Category C represents states with special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

Vanuatu is the first Pacific small island developing state to be elected.

Its ambassador Laurent Parente was also elected chairperson of the council's assembly committee, which deals with all administrative, financial, legal and technical matters.

Vanuatu secured a substantial number of votes, placing it equal with Mexico and the Philippines and before Qatar, Denmark and Thailand.