Vanuatu Gaua volcano remains at Volcanic Alert Level 2

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

“Latest data analysis from the monitoring system shows volcanic earthquakes and emissions of steam at the crater summit. However, the Volcanic Alert level is maintained at Level 2,” the department said.

“With the ongoing activity and the associated hazards, the danger zone is limited to the volcanic cone.

“Visitors will continue to smell volcanic gas while approaching the volcanic cone”.

VMGD said eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warnings.

Mt. Garet has remained at Volcanic Alert Level 2 since 31 January 2018.

Photo supplied Caption: Gaua Volcano caldera safety map.