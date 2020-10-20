Vanuatu Government to abolish seasonal work agents

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau confirmed that the Council of Ministers endorsed the removal of all agents in the Seasonal Worker Programme and Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) work in Australia and New Zealand.

According to Mr Kalsakau, the government is taking over such responsibility to ensure fairness in the recruitment process and that the benefits derived from the SWP programmes have far-reaching effects to the remote islands of Vanuatu.

The government is also expected to raise about US$917,000 in revenue through this process.

The Commissioner of Labour and officers are expected to accommodate the amendment once it is passed by Parliament in the next sitting.

