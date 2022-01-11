Vanuatu Government addresses flood affected areas

The two bodies have agreed to discuss ways to avoid such problems in the future after signing a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU was signed by the Minister of MIPU, Jay Ngwele and Mayor of Port Vila, Eric Puyo-Festa, yesterday.

Recent rainfall flooded some roads in Port Vila due to improper drainage. Flooding can wash out roads and damage vehicles.

Prior the MOU signing yesterday, Minister Ngwele visited a flood affected area at Anambrou.

He said the government, through MIPU, is ready to assist in relocating families from flood affected areas if the rain continues.

Minister Ngwele went to Anambrou with the Director General (DG) of the Ministry and staff from the Department.