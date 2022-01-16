Vanuatu Government announces major changes to Citizenship by Investment Programme

The Citizenship Office and Commission said the government has formally finalised an engagement with its first international due diligence service provider, UK agency, FACT UK.

“FACT UK shall perform extensive checks covering sanctions lists, open-source checks, and on-the-ground assessments. It also leads in IP protection, intelligence, and computer forensics, along with forensic investigation and security verification”.

The due diligence processes will be further enhanced to ensure that only reputable investors can obtain citizenship.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged the importance of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, noting that the income from the Programme equates to close to 50% of the country's revenue.

"We are proud of the progressive steps we have taken as a country to strengthen the application and verification process of our Citizenship programme, and after a lengthy selection process of onboarding strategic partners, we look forward to shaping the programme to be highly reputable and globally recognised.

"We take the safety and security of all nations very seriously and will not compromise on security checks of applicants looking to gain citizenship in Vanuatu. Our efforts in increasing capabilities in this area are testament to our respect for international relations," a statement said.