Vanuatu government calls for stop to green leaf scare tactics | Loop Vanuatu

When the leaves are left at a site it means 'Do Not Trespass, Do Not Pass.'

Most recently land claimants have placed the leaves in front of the site for new government offices on Malekula in Malampa Province.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, who is leading a project to de-centralise government services, said Malampa could lose out to another province.

He told the Daily Post the government wants to push developments forward, but locals must be prepared to receive the government, to ensure the services reach everyone.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Vanuatu said the use of Namele leaves is usually about trying to drive up the price.

"When we mention money we are in the Covid era. Like everywhere else in the world jobs are hard to come by, therefore money is not regularly available. So when you feel you have a right to claim something you would do all that is possible to make your presence felt," Len Garae said.