Vanuatu Government granted access to Police Information Management System

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau signed the document to grant the license.

The outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah deZoeten was pleased to join Kalsakau, senior Vanuatu Government and Vanuatu Police Force to mark an important milestone for crime management in Vanuatu.

PIMS has been used by the Police Force since 2016 and enables them to better record incidents, manage investigations and maintain criminal history records as well as providing key data for informed decision making.

Australia supported Vanuatu to sign the contract with a grant of VT137 million through the Vanuatu Australia Policing and Justice Programme.