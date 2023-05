The Daily Post reports that so far over 1000 households and nearly 90 vendors have been registered on Ambrym for a digital cash transfer.

The newspaper says this figure is expected to increase.

The Minister of Finance, John Salong, said a mass registration will be conducted on Tanna and Efate following the exercise on Ambrym.

The government is planning to use Starlink Internet to cope with connectivity challenges in distributing the cash to 66,000 households altogether.