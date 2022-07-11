Vanuatu Government hosts dinner to thank athletes

The Minister responsible for Youth Development and Sports, Willie Pakoa Satearoto congratulated the athletes for a great performance and for creating a historic milestone in achieving gold medals in weightlifting and men's beach volleyball.

“I am very pleased to be here to say thank you for flying our beloved flag in the Northern Marianas. Thank you for restoring pride at that time when the country went through an unprecedented challenge,” he said.

Pakoa also stated that the Government will continue to support sports development.

He also praised both the athletes and officials for being good ambassadors of the country and flying the national flag.

“On behalf of the people and government of Vanuatu I thank you all for being good ambassadors of our country".

Team Vanuatu won 8 medals including 2 Gold, 5 Silver and a Bronze. The winning sport disciplines are ; Weightlifting; Tennis; Athletics and Beach Volleyball.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister Willie Pakoa Satearoto hands over a reward to James Chilia, Beach volleyball gold medallist