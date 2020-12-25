Vanuatu Government members increase

They are MP for Paama Constituency Job Andy and MP for Efate Rural Bakoa Kaltongga.

The duo performed a custom ceremony to Prime Minister Bob Loughman, Deputy PM Ishmael Kalsakau, several Ministers and Speaker of Parliament Gracia Shadrack at Freshwater 2 and exchanged mats on Tuesday.

Their move is like a Christmas bonus for the government on Christmas eve.

This means the government now commands 33 MPs, including the Speaker of Parliament.

Public Relation Officer to the Prime Minister, Fred Vurobaravu confirmed that MP Kaltongga will affiliate with Vanua’aku Pati, under the leadership of PM Loughman.

It remains to be seen which political party MP Andy will join.