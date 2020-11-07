Vanuatu Government national emergency radio network receives timely boost

Delivered in partnership between Australia’s security forces under the Vanuatu-Australia Defence Cooperation Program, this three-year project will deliver an enduring and sustainable communication network to enhance Vanuatu’s national police capability and disaster resilience across the archipelago.

Last week one of the Australian Defence Force-Vanuatu Police Force teams travelled to Aneityum onboard RVS Tukoro.

The team repaired and upgraded the emergency radio network at Aneityum Police Post, and trained their Vanuatu Police Force colleagues posted to Aneityum to operate and maintain this new HF and VHF communications equipment.

In Port Vila and Luganville, Australian security forces are busy installing equipment and building multiple layers of redundancy into the emergency radio network and delivering operational and technical training to the VPF and key Vanuatu government agencies.

Work is expected to begin in Epi, Loh, Sola and Ambae in the coming weeks .

According to the Australian High Commission, the health and safety of ni-Vanuatu family remains their key priority.

All visiting Australian Defence Force men and women are in compliance with both Australia and Vanuatu’s COVID-19 protocols, including completing quarantine at a Vanuatu Government designated facility,

Photo Australian High Commission/ Facebook