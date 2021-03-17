Vanuatu Government puts temporary freeze on retreats and workshops

Minister of Finance and Economic and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo Rasou said the government will be imposing some expenditure control measures.

“Therefore, given the increase expenditure trend to retreat and workshops, the government has decided to put a temporary freeze on retreats and workshops.”

Rasou adds the 2021 Budget has been finalised in line with the 2021 Budget Policy Statement and the Public Finance and Economic Management Act.

“On this note, for proper cash flow management, the government is currently liaising with line agencies to improve revenue collections and at the same time come up with revenue initiatives to implement in 2021 onwards.”

Minister Koanapo has requested all government departments to abide with the budget finalization and implementation.