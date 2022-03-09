Vanuatu Government reappoints 19 directors on short-term contracts

Prime Minister Bob Loughman said the directors will help the national government to address the current situation in the country.
Their appointments are effective as of Tuesday, 8 March 2022 until proper directors are appointed.
The appointments are:
- Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), Antoine Ravo
- Director of Livestock Lonny Bong
- Director of Ports and Harbour, Henry Worek
- Director of Water Resources, Erickson Sammy
- Director of Energy Anthony Garae
- Director of the National Disaster Management Office, Abraham Nasak
- Director of Correction Services Johnny Marango
- Director of Industry Jimmy Rantes
- Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Health, Posikai Samuel
- Director of Finance Dorothy Erickson
- Director of Civil Status Andy Kalo
- Director of Climate Change Mike Waiwai
- Director of Environment Donna Kalfatak
- Director of Education Services, Samuel Katipa
- Director of Cooperatives Joseph Ridley
- Director of Immigration Jeffrey Markson
- Director of Foreign Affairs Yvon Basil
- Director of Language Services under the Ministry of the Prime Minister, Steward Garae
- Director of the Department of Strategic Policy Planning and Aid Coordination (DSPPAC), Jerry Lapi.
The directors signed a three-year contract in 2019 and the contracts ended in February this year.
Commissioner of Labour Murielle Meltenoven and Principal Electoral Officer, Joe Johnson Iati, were also temporarily appointed back to their positions.