Vanuatu Government reappoints 19 directors on short-term contracts

Prime Minister Bob Loughman said the directors will help the national government to address the current situation in the country.

Their appointments are effective as of Tuesday, 8 March 2022 until proper directors are appointed.

The appointments are:

Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), Antoine Ravo

Director of Livestock Lonny Bong

Director of Ports and Harbour, Henry Worek

Director of Water Resources, Erickson Sammy

Director of Energy Anthony Garae

Director of the National Disaster Management Office, Abraham Nasak

Director of Correction Services Johnny Marango

Director of Industry Jimmy Rantes

Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Health, Posikai Samuel

Director of Finance Dorothy Erickson

Director of Civil Status Andy Kalo

Director of Climate Change Mike Waiwai

Director of Environment Donna Kalfatak

Director of Education Services, Samuel Katipa

Director of Cooperatives Joseph Ridley

Director of Immigration Jeffrey Markson

Director of Foreign Affairs Yvon Basil

Director of Language Services under the Ministry of the Prime Minister, Steward Garae

Director of the Department of Strategic Policy Planning and Aid Coordination (DSPPAC), Jerry Lapi.

The directors signed a three-year contract in 2019 and the contracts ended in February this year.

Commissioner of Labour Murielle Meltenoven and Principal Electoral Officer, Joe Johnson Iati, were also temporarily appointed back to their positions.