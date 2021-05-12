Vanuatu Government signs agreement with private company for quarry extraction

Minister for Infrastructure and Pubic Utility, Jay Ngwele signed the agreement with company this week.

A statement from said the two parties have agreed that Milai Limited only give access to the government to the land leased to the company but custom land owners royalties must be paid by the government.

“This approach has been taken for the simple reason that we so many land disputes that are slowing down works and the government must find other alternatives to ensure development and services must be given to the people and we believe that approach will benefit all parties including the people” said Ngwele.

The land leased to Milai Company has already recorded 13 sites of quarry extractions and the government wants to continue extraction without disturbance as many works still need to be done on Santo, particularly on road development.

“Milai Limited is not getting any penny on this agreement but only facilitate for the government to extract quarry to develop road on Santo, Luganville and why not offshores islands” said Nichola Lee, owner of Milai Limited.

“The agreement will also benefit Milai Limited because we are engaging Vanuatu government as well to facilitate the road construction of our new subdivision at Luganville which has been designed and planned for ni Vanuatu at an affordable price” added Lee.

The agreement also gives the right for the government to sale quarry as well and to engage any other companies to extract quarry from the said leased area belonging to Milai Vanuatu Limited.

The government is looking forward as well to facilitate quarry for the upcoming South Santo road project in which physical work will begin at the end of the year

