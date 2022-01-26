Vanuatu Government to tackle tax evasion

The Department of Customs and Inland Revenue (DCIR) met with the Vanuatu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to draft and finalise the programme of the first country’s first Tax Week Monday.

This was confirmed by both DCIR Director, Harold Tarosa and the President of VCCI, Antoine Boudier.

The joint meeting noted that there are still tax evasions.

Boudier said there are two economies in Vanuatu. There are those who pay their tax and those who do not pay taxes, such as vendors of kava and taro.

There are also municipalities and provinces which are also demanding taxes from the people.

Boudier said the government is implementing its tax system for service delivery to the people, but municipalities and provinces do not clearly define their tax collection and this affects end users. The joint meeting yesterday also sees the need to coordinate taxes to avoid duplication of the collection of taxes by the government, municipalities and provinces.

Tarosa said the initiative is ideal, to have a platform for the government and private sector uniting to combat taxation issues in Vanuatu.

He said with the joint meeting yesterday, both the DCIR and VCCI expect a good outcome from the Tax Week and a submission will be made to the government, through the Minister of Finance and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo.

“We also hope to build tax registry for Vanuatu during Tax Week,” said Tarosa.