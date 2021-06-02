Vanuatu government takes spat with speaker to court

Prime Minister Bob Loughman and his government walked out of parliament on Tuesday after Gracia Shadrak refused to let them debate a motion to remove him.

Mr Shadrak has fallen out with the government after agreeing to a motion to hear a vote of no confidence in Mr Loughman.

That is due to be heard next Monday, but the speaker's actions prompted his colleagues to try and remove him, and Mr Shadrak said that motion will also be heard next Monday.

It filed an urgent court application on Tuesday night, claiming the speaker's ruling breaches MPs' constitutional rights to elect a new speaker.