Vanuatu Government urged to priorities resilient food practices

Food crops were severely affected in Vanuatu during twin cyclones in early March.

Chief Albert Ailo, President of Tomaso Council of Chiefs of Paama island, said the frequent cyclones in Vanuatu make it crucial to encourage the development and planting of resilient food crops that can withstand such calamities.

Chief Ailo recommended conducting a study on the islands to identify local foods that can resist disasters.

He cited wild yam as a potential resilient crop, saying he himself has planted it across his island and consumed it all year round.