Vanuatu Government vows to rebuild traditional meeting place

The Port Vila structure, known as Malvatumauri Nakamal, caught fire about 1am on January 30, according to information from police, firefighters and residents.

Police have been investigating the cause.

Benar News reports Vanuatu's Minister of Justice saying Malvatumauri Nakamal would be rebuilt before July, when the country hosts a two-week Melanesian Arts Festival which will culminate in Vanuatu's celebrations for its 43rd anniversary of independence.

John Steele Tariqwetu says the reconstruction budget would be determined in early March.