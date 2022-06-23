Vanuatu Govt revises visas to rebuild tourism sector

Previously a tourist would come here under the Visitor Visa and be allowed to stay in the country for 30 days only.

Now, the Vanuatu government, through Immigration, has removed the Visitor Visa and has it replaced with Tourist Visa which means tourists can come and live in the country for at least 120 days.

This does not only target tourists but foreign workers that could also occupy managerial positions in hotels and resorts.

“They will be issued a special category visa for a period of 1 year,” Director of Immigration, Jeffrey Markson said. “There will be a window of opportunity for the hotel industry to apply for this visa, for a period of four months. That means, within the four months, the hotel industry will have to apply for special category visa to bring in international workers into the country, to assist specifically in the tourism sector.”

Photo file Caption Aerial view of Port Vila