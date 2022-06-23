 

Vanuatu Govt revises visas to rebuild tourism sector

BY: Loop Pacific
09:23, June 23, 2022
The Vanuatu Government, through the Department of Immigration and Passport Service, has amended the Visitor Visa to Tourist Visa to allow tourists the opportunity to come to Vanuatu and stay longer.

Previously a tourist would come here under the Visitor Visa and be allowed to stay in the country for 30 days only.

Now, the Vanuatu government, through Immigration, has removed the Visitor Visa and has it replaced with Tourist Visa which means tourists can come and live in the country for at least 120 days.

This does not only target tourists but foreign workers that could also occupy managerial positions in hotels and resorts.

“They will be issued a special category visa for a period of 1 year,” Director of Immigration, Jeffrey Markson said. “There will be a window of opportunity for the hotel industry to apply for this visa, for a period of four months. That means, within the four months, the hotel industry will have to apply for special category visa to bring in international workers into the country, to assist specifically in the tourism sector.”

 

Photo file  Caption Aerial view of Port Vila 

     

Source: 
Vanuatu Daily Post/PACNEWS/IB
Tags: 
Vanuatu
Visitors visa programme
