Vanuatu Govt stalling parliament to try and remove Speaker

It claimed that an afternoon court case it had sought, due to start at 3pm, precluded it from attending the parliament sitting.

The legal action is to try and force the Speaker, Gracia Shadrak, to allow a motion to have himself replaced as speaker.

The Bob Loughmann government wants Mr Shadrak gone after he allowed a vote of no confidence in the government, which he agreed to allow next Monday.

And Mr Shadrak says the motion for his removal can be heard at the same time.

The leader of the opposition, Ralph Regenvanu, was highly critical of the government walk out.

"We had very important business to conduct, especially the opposition. I had a written statement I was ready to present. We had written questions. We have the supplementary appropriation, which is over 1 billion vatu that we need to pass for service delivery in the country," he said.

"And for the government itself to walk out, based on a matter that is already with the judiciary to decide, that has nothing to do with the legislature, is extremely irresponsible"