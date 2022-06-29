Vanuatu govt urged to act on water after woman's swept away

Area Administrator of Central Tanna, John Bill Iamul, said the grandmother - accompanied by some of her children - went to do some washing at a creek almost two kilometres away from her home.

A landslide swept her over cliffs 100 metres away from where she had been washing.

Iamul said the situation highlighted that accessing water continues to remain the main challenge for this community.

He said while the government continues to talk about service deliveries reaching the people, it must make sure basic needs such as accessing clean water and proper health care are available, as these essential services are still challenges for many communities, and particularly, the vulnerable groupings in the communities.

He confirmed the community of Leulik has attempted to work on a water project toward a proper water system in their area, but challenges such as the geographical location of the nearest water source have hindered their efforts.

The death of this grandmother has sounded another message to leaders to make sure their people receive the services they deserved.

The grandmother was a breadwinner for her family. She is survived by her six children and six grandchildren.