Vanuatu govt warns overstayers to 'comply' with immigration law

The warning comes after a joint operation by the Vanuatu Police and Immigration Department that led to the deportation the owners of the popular Aquana Resort in Port Vila on Wednesday.

Vanuatu's Immigration Services director Jeffrey Markson told the Daily Post newspaper the family of five adults and three children were ordered to leave Vanuatu after residing and doing business without any valid visas for four years.

Markson said "their removal was the last option" after the resort owners continued to disregard official advice and non-compliance of the law.

"Their removal was the last option after numerous attempts to get them to comply with the visa regulation," Markson told Daily Post.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Rich Tchamako Mahe, says deportation was done according to the law.

Mahe said it should signal to other foreign nationals residing in Vanuatu that the government is serious about protecting its border.

"They were issued fines for non-compliance over the years, but they refused to meet and appeal against them. The fines were reduced but still they refused to pay," he said.

"We had to take this decision to defend our border. Our security is paramount. If we continue to allow such behavior then any Tom, Dick and Harry can feel free to come and live here without wanting to adhere to our laws."

"This should be a reminder to other foreign nationals residing in Vanuatu to comply with the visa regulation. This is a message to them that failing to comply with the regulation can result in deportation.

"I, as the minister responsible have a duty to protect our border. I want the rule of law to always be upheld."

Mahe added that authorities have found other foreign nationals are overstaying their visas.

He has warned that those found violating Vanuatu laws will face the consequences.