Vanuatu has 20 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Russel Tamata said Vila Central Hospital (VCH) recorded 14 new cases and the Northern Provincial Hospital in Luganville, recorded 6 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 260 active cases in the country (including border cases detected in quarantine and community cases detected at VCH and NPH.

Out of the 260 cases, 229 cases are in Port Vila, SHEFA province and 31 cases in Luganville, SANMA province.

Mr Tamata said most of the cases are currently in quarantine and only 4 patients are admitted at the VCH, with serious condition.

He is urging the public to continue to uphold Covid-19 safety measures like wearing of masks in public places, frequent hand-washing and social distancing.

The DG repeated his call for cooperation and solidarity in the ongoing fight against the virus.

“If there is anything that is needed from all of us at this time, it is our solidarity, unity and cooperation. Abiding to all Covid-19 public safe measures, health instructions and advises is how we can achieve this. Let’s do the right thing for the protection of our country,” the DG urged.

Photo supplied Caption: Director General of the Ministry of Health, Russel Tamata