Vanuatu Head of State declares extension of Covid-19 State of Emergency

The declaration was made on the advice of the Council of Ministers (COM).

The Declaration of State of Emergency Order No. 214 of 2020, states:

"In Exercise of the powers conferred on me by subsection 32(1) of the Disaster Risk Management Act Mo. 23 of 2019, I, His Excellency Tallis Obed Moses, President of the Republic of Vanuatu, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, make the following Declaration of State of Emergency.

"1. Extension of the Declaration of State of Emergency

Due to the continuous global existence of COVID-19, an extension of the Declaration of State of Emergency is declared throughout the whole of Vanuatu.

"2. Period of State of Emergency

This extension of the Declaration of State of Emergency commences on the 1st day of January 2021 and ceases to have effect on 31st day of July 2021 .

"3. Commencement

The extension of the Declaration of State of Emergency commences on 1st January 2021.

Vanuatu is taking every steps to ensure it minimizes every risks of the deadly virus, the COVID-19.

Photo supplied Caption: Vanuatu Head of State, Ps Tallis Obed Moses