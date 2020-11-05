Vanuatu Head of State want MPs to prioritise national interest

He made the call in his speech this morning during the opening of the second ordinary session of Parliament at Parliament House in Port Vila.

President Tallis said development will not happen if MPs don’t work together to build strong foundations.

“MPs must put aside their differences, find common issues and address them by working together.

He said the majority of MPs have worked in different fields such as the law, education and agriculture.

“I hope they will contribute to the discussion in parliament.

President Tallis also outlined what he said were important priorities for the 12th Legislature to consider and address.

One of which was to find ways to build up Vanuatu’s economy that is currently being affected by the Covid19 pandemic.

He said the country has gone through many challenges dealing with health issues and natural disasters.

He said despite these challenges, stability still remains in the country.

President Tallis also applauded Prime Minister Bob Loughman and Opposition Leader MP Ralph Regenvanu, for what he described as “strong leadership and commitment” to the people of Vanuatu.

“I take this opportunity, to congratulate all of you, MPs, especially the head of the government, the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition for your strong leadership and commitment that has ensued stability in this nation up to this day,”

Fourteen (14) government bills will be debated in this season and it includes the appropriation bill, the government’s 2021 budget.

Photo supplied Vanuatu President Obed Moses Tallis