Vanuatu health director flags mandatory vaccination | Loop Vanuatu

The Daily Post reports Len Tarivonda saying that this is now provided for in law after an amendment to the Public Health Act.

He said under this law the Health Minister can make an emergency declaration of an order to make vaccination mandatory.

Mr Tarivonda said vaccination will be made mandatory for specific groups of workers, those who earn a living by working in government or private companies.

He said employers have a duty of care for their workers, and that vaccination is "a common good".