Vanuatu Health launches Health Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation plan

The aim of the plan is to support the health and wellbeing of the people of Vanuatu through minimal disruption of the delivery of the quality essential health services during and in the aftermath of natural disasters.

The plan also ensures that the ministry can successfully address immediate and longer-term disaster management challenges faces by the communities and country as a whole.

The Plan aligns with Vanuatu Climate Change DRR policy 2016-2030, and the cluster system of the Vanuatu Government. It also aligns itself with the National Sustainable Development Plan.

Minister of Health Silas Bule acknowledged all its partners in being responsible to prevent, respond, and recover communities from disaster.

“A new Health Plan requires a new vehicle to drive it. We cannot do this alone. Health is everybody’s business, and therefore we need all your collective support at all levels of decision to see this plan come to effect,” he said.

Country Liaison officer for WHO in Vanuatu, Dr KO, Eunyoung said that WHO will be there to assist the implementation of the National Health Plan by participation in the EOC, funding allocation and technical support in the event of natural disaster or health emergency, continued support to build the medical surge capacity through emergency medical team.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Health James Bule at the launching of the Health Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation plan