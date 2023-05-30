Vanuatu health officials conduct quit smoking training

The training was done by the Ministry of Health with the assistance of World Health Organisation to local health staff.

A statement said, “This programme will be implemented in all six provinces to assist and counsel smokers to quit and improve on their health status.”

“The training was conducted by two WHO consultants who train trainers to visit province and assist NCD Hub, Hospitals and clinics to assist those in communities who are willing to quit smoking.The training participants consist of provincial NCD officers, NCD nurses, Health promotion officers, Nurse practitioners and community representatives.”

The week-long training was held for earlier this month.