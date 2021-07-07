Vanuatu to hold first ever e-commerce symposium tomorrow

The e-commerce symposium is an awareness event that gives the public an idea as to what e-commerce is, the rules and regulations it comes with and how one can use e-commerce safely.

The symposium is an event jointly initiated by the Ministry of Trade and Vanuatu Post.

The theme of the event is “Beyond the pandemic, fostering e-commerce landscape in Vanuatu for an interconnected digital economy”.

Interchange is a local company with VNPF being the major shareholder and the E-commerce symposium is for the benefit of both employers and employees.

The symposium will be held tomorrow and Friday at the Convention Centre in Port Vila.