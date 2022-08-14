Vanuatu to hold mass drug administration campaign for Neglected Tropical Diseases

The campaign will be carried out by the Ministry of Health's Neglected Tropical Disease Unit (NTD).

According to the ministry, this year, over 5000 scabies have been reported in Efate and Santo.

This is due to poor hygiene standard and poor access to clean water.

The Ministry of Health reported high number of NTDs (Yaws, Scabies, Worm infection, Leprosy) since 2021 and especially from Jan – Apr 2022.

The MDA campaign will start in early September by giving out medicine and treatment in these targeted Provinces.

Everyone is urged to take part during these MDA campaign in order to slow down the diseases transmission and aim for disease elimination in Vanuatu.

Vanuatu has proven to the world that MDA is working and could eliminate diseases with this strategy when everyone cooperates towards these campaign, the ministry said.

Photo Ministry of Health