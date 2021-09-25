Vanuatu holds National Consultation on Climate Change, Disasters and Migration | Loop Vanuatu

The discussion was organised with the Ministry of Climate Change Adaptation, Meteorology, Geo-Hazards, Environment, Energy and Disaster Management and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The purpose of the consultation was to discuss the impact of climate change on mobility patterns in Vanuatu and the Pacific, and how Vanuatu can best prepare, together with other countries in the region. Discussions also focused on Vanuatu’s perspectives to inform a regional framework on climate related mobility.

The event was opened by Director-General, Gregoire Nimbtik of the Prime Minister’s Office who presented video remarks from Prime Minister Bob Loughman. “Movement and mobility both internally and internationally can become a positive part of Vanuatu’s story, and not just something that catches us by surprise, that we are unprepared for as we try to move out of harm’s way,” said Dr. Nimbtik.

Participants discussed how climate change combined with other factors to drive different types of movement (temporary evacuation, creation of second homes and gardens, internal migration for work, international migration and planned relocation).

“Vanuatu has so many experiences and innovative, creative adaptive practices that can be shared with other countries about how to address these challenges,” said Dr. Jessie Connell, Chief of Mission for IOM Vanuatu.

Over 60 participants attended the event from Government ministries, development partners, NGOs, civil society, and the private sector.

Vanuatu is one of 13 Pacific states participating in the Pacific Climate Change and Migration-Human Security Programme (PCCM-HS), led by IOM, which is funded by the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the New Zealand Aid Programme.

Similar consultations are being held in Kiribati, Tuvalu, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Naura, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Palau under the programme to inform a regional response to climate-related mobility.

“Discussions about climate change and the future movement of populations are difficult, but we need to discuss these issues, and we should not back away from these conversations,” New Zealand High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Mr. Jonathan Schwass, said.

The National Consultation will inform the development of a Vanuatu position paper and country summary, to inform a regional framework being supported through the work of the PCCM-HS Programme.

Participants at the consultation identified the importance of traditional knowledge and governance systems to be protected and utilised as part of any future regional framework, and placed priority on finding a pathway through Vanuatu’s land-related issues that pose challenges for internally displaced persons in Vanuatu.