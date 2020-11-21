Vanuatu to host 12th SPC conference in 2021

According to a statement from the Pacific Community, dates for the 51st CRGA and 12 Conference of SPC will be announced once confirmed.

The announcement was made at the end of the 50th meeting of the CRGA – SPC's main governance body, Friday.

The 50th CRGA was set to be held in Noumea, with delegations from 26 member countries and territories and numerous international observers gathering in "The Meeting House of the Pacific".

However, the global pandemic and associated travel restrictions required the meeting to be held in a hybrid fashion, with some participants present in Noumea and Suva, and others participating through virtual connections.

Photo Pacific Community/Twitter