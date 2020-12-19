Vanuatu Infrastructure Minister signs contract for Epi Drainage Improvement works

Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (MIPU), Jay Ngwele, signed a contract with the owner of Neomae Diggiers and Construction Philippe Firiam for the Epi Drainage Improvement works for VT 75,617,250 million this week.

By this time next year, over 3,500 people are expected to have improved all weather access from Lamen Bay to Votlo Road on Epi, which is an important link for social and economic activities around the area.

The Vanuatu Infrastructure Reconstruction and Improvement Project (VIRIP) is a World Bank funded project and this contract was tendered under World Bank procurement rules.

Minister Ngwele acknowledged the large amount of work being undertaken by VIRIP at the moment, indicating that this was necessary transport infrastructure for the future and an immediate cash injection into the economy.

He encouraged the contractor to complete the works as fast as possible for the benefit of the communities and the country.

VIRIP is a VT5.6 billion project funded by the World Bank to improve and reconstruct roads, schools and public buildings after TC Pam and has long term objective to build infrastructure which is resilient to a future disaster.

The project is working in Shefa, Tafea, Malampa and Penama provinces, involving 85 contracts on 20 islands.

A vast majority of works has been undertaken by locally-owned contractors and supervision by local consultant companies.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities Jay Ngwele with the owner of Neomae Diggiers and Construction, Philippe Firiam