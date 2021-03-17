Vanuatu Institute of Teacher Education now under NUV

The inauguration coincided with the beginning of NUV’s academic year Monday.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman issued the order prescribing the requirements of eligibility for VITE to join NUV as a School of Education under the NUV Act No. 34 of 2019.

“As the Prime Minister, I want to express the excitement of the government and people of Vanuatu for this milestone,” said PM Loughman.

“Development of a degree program by Ni-Vanuatu lecturers is a sign of maturity. I’m inviting other PSET providers to follow suit.”

“Becoming part of NUV is essential to benefit from better trained and qualified manpower developed locally.”

“It will also us to make use of our resources and benefit economically. It will enable us to invest more government scholarship funds locally.”

VITE Academic Board, NUV Senate and the Council of NUV approved for this integration following accreditation of VITE’s Degree Program by the Vanuatu Qualifications Authority.

VITE has fulfilled all requirements of becoming part of NUV as prescribed.

Photo: Vanuatu Life Style/Facebook