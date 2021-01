Vanuatu Institute of Technology offers 14 courses

The courses that are available are:

Certificate Level I: Certificate I in Joinery, Furniture and Cabinet Making (furniture making), Certificate I in Electrotechnology, Certificate I in Automotive Engineering.

Certificate Level II: Certificate II in Business (Administration services), Certificate II in Computing ( Computer supports/software and hardware), Certificate II in Construction (General construction) Certificate II in Mechanical engineering (metal production), Certificate II in Hospitality (Food preparation), Certificate II in Hospitality ( Accommodation services), Certificate II in Tourism (Tour operations, Certificate II in Tourism ( Customer Services), Certificate II in Fine Arts and Crafts.

Certificate III: Certificate III in Resilience (Climate Change &Disaster Risk Reduction)

Certificate IV: Certificate IV in Finance (Accounting).