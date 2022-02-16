Vanuatu to introduce Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to young adults

Minister Silas Bule said they are expected to receive the additional Moderna vaccine in a few months’ time.

He added that Moderna will also be used for booster shots.

Acting Director of Public Health, Jenny Stephen, said parental permission is required for teen vaccination.

Vanuatu is working towards the target set by the Covid-19 Advisory Committee, which is to have 90% of the eligible population vaccinated with one dose by the end of 2021 and 70% of the adult population fully vaccinated by the end of March 2022.