Vanuatu to invest VT4 billion in health facilities

Minister of Finance and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo made reference to this in Parliament during the week.

“The Prime Minister told us to consider how we could use the VT4 billion (US$35.6 million) budget we were supposed to use to host the 2027 Pacific Games to improve our health facilities,” said Koanapo.

“This government has made a start. I am pleased to say the Development Committee of Officials (DCO) has already approved a document, to ensure the government starts to seriously invest in our health facilities.

The Daily Post reports Koanapo said leaders are flown overseas for medical treatment.

“Why can’t they get the medical treatment they need here, when our people, the grassroots, get medical treatment here? “

“That’s why we need a Plan B; a comprehensive plan to address investments in health, particularly our infrastructures, to ensure our people receive proper medical treatment,” Koanapo said.

Photo file