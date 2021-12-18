Vanuatu invited to join Budapest Convention on Cybercrime

Thus, 80 States are now either Parties (66), or have signed it or been invited to accede (14).

The authorities of Fiji and of Vanuatu have been cooperating with the Council of Europe in cybercrime matters for several years. With regard to Fiji this included cooperation on the reform of domestic legislation leading to the enactment of the “Cybercrime Act 2021” in February 2021.

Vanuatu in 2019 hosted a regional meeting of the Pacific Islands Law Officers Network on cybercrime in cooperation with the Council of Europe and the authorities of Australia. Cooperation on the reform of domestic legislation led to the adoption of “Cybercrime Act No. 22 of 2021” in June 2021 that entered into force in September 2021. Domestic legislation of Fiji and of Vanuatu is now broadly in line with the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.