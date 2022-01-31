Vanuatu to issue Covid-19 booster shots only to priority groups

Covid-19 booster shots will only be issued to priority groups in Vanuatu.

Acting Director of Public Health, Jenny Stephens explained priority groups include health workers, other frontline workers, elderly people 55 years and over, as well as those with underlying conditions.

The National Immunization and Coordination and the Health Technical Advisory Group has advised that booster shots be administered for AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

The Ministry of Health has advised that the booster is an additional dose of vaccine that can help lengthen and broaden immunity.