Vanuatu kava farmers undertake management training | Loop Vanuatu

The Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Programme (PHAMA Plus) – supported by Australia and New Zealand – has partnered with Vanuatu

Training on pruning and nursery management will be offered to agents and key farmers to increase noble kava production.

They will also learn planting techniques, good agricultural practices and climate smart agriculture; village nursery development and management; and pruning methods to produce planting materials.

The training will ensure increased kava production, and implementation of quality assurance systems to improve quality and safety standards of kava products for export markets.

The Kava House’s strategic partnership with PHAMA Plus seeks to influence change in the market and training is expected to reach a minimum of 1000 kava producing households over the 18 months.

Under the agreement, PHAMA Plus will provide support to The Kava House to obtain Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification, a costly but essential component of certifying and guaranteeing food safety and quality of a traded product.

PHAMA Plus has an existing Memorandum of Understanding with the Vanuatu Bureau of Standards to help businesses increase their understanding of the importance of product quality and safety, certification and traceability, and achieving and maintaining HACCP systems.

The Kava House Limited commenced business in 2011 and 13 of its 30 employees are women.

Its main vision is to export high quality kava.

Photo Caption: PHAMA Plus National Facilitator Emily Tumukon (left) and The Kava House co-owner Julia King sign the partnership agreement.