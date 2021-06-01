Vanuatu to launch COVID-19 vaccination programme this week

The launch was supposed to take place tomorrow but was postponed to allow ministers and members of parliament to be present at the ceremony.

They are attending the Parliament session.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that over 50 nurses from Vila Central Hospital and Efate went through the simulation exercise last week.

The training covered communication, registration, vaccination and treatment of a patient if there is an adverse effect.

The Manager of the Expanded Program on Immunization, Simon Samson confirmed that over 4,000 people in Port Vila and Efate have registered for the vaccine.

Most of the people vaccinated are front line workers.

The pre-registration process and information is being used to optimize data systems, messaging and strategies for the targeted groups.

Those who pre-registered will not necessarily be entitled to receive a vaccine first or earlier.

Only those in specific defined groups will be entitled to access vaccines in the initial stage in order of priority such as health workers and frontline workers, then the elderly aged 55 years and above and those with existing medical conditions.

Pre-registration ended on 24 May